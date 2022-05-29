RR Predicted XI vs GT, IPL 2022 Final: Will Sanju Samson's Rajasthan tinker with winning combination against Gujarat?

RR Predicted XI vs GT, IPL 2022 Final: The Rajasthan Royals would be aiming to lift their second Indian Premier League title when they meet Gujarat Titans in the final of the 2022 edition on Sunday night. Royals defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in a dominant performance in the Qualifier 2 to book a final berth, and will have a rematch with the Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya's side had earlier defeated RR in the Qualifier 1 of the season, and the Sanju Samson-led Royals would be aiming at an improved performance on Sunday. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

In Qualifier 2, Jos Buttler's incredible performance (106*) was key to Royals' win against RCB with the bat. Among bowlers, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy picked three wickets each and ensured Bangalore were on backfoot at the end of the first innings. However, the performance of Yuzvendra Chahal would be a concern for the Royals.

While RCB scored 157/8 in 20 overs, Chahal conceded 45 of them without taking a wicket; the leg-spinner has 26 wickets to his name so far in the season and needs only one more to retake the Purple Cap from Wanindu Hasaranga, and the RR would be hoping for a much-improved performance from their frontline bowler in the game.

Among batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been solid for the RR since his return to the playing XI earlier this month, while Sanju Samson would be looking to convert his strong start into a big knock.

As RR prepare for the all-important final clash against GT, let's take a look at their probable XI:

Openers: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Middle-order: Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag

Power-hitter: Shimron Hetmyer

Spin: R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pace: Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna

Changes in XI: It is less likely that the Rajasthan Royals would tinker with their winning combination for the final.

