Hyderabad [India], : Rajasthan Royals batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag registered an unfortunate record on Thursday - forming the second-biggest partnership in a losing cause in the history of Indian Premier League . RR's Jaiswal-Parag register 2nd-highest partnership during loss in IPL history

Jaiswal and Parag made it to this list during the IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Hyderabad.

The left-hander Jaiswal scored 67 in 40 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 167.50. Parag scored 77 in 49 balls, with eight fours and four sixes, with a strike rate of 157.14.

In the run-chase of 202 runs, they registered a 133-run stand for the third wicket, after the team lost two quick wickets. RR lost the game by one run.

The highest partnership in a losing cause in the league's history is between Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey, who added 135 runs for the third wicket during a run-chase of 219 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru back in 2018. RCB won that game by 14 runs.

Coming to the match, SRH opted to bat first after winning the toss. After a slow start, opener Travis Head and all-rounder Nitish Reddy injected some momentum into the innings with a 96-run third-wicket partnership. Towards the back end of the innings, Nitish, who made an unbeaten 76* in 42 balls, with three fours and eight sixes, got fine support from Heinrich Klaasen, who overcame a brief slump in form to make an unbeaten 42 in 19 balls, with three fours and three sixes to guide SRH to 201/3 in their 20 overs.

Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma were among the wickets for RR.

In the run-chase, RR lost two quick wickets for just one run. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag brought RR into the game with a 133-run third-wicket partnership. Towards the end, Rovman Powell almost won it for his side, but was trapped lbw on the last ball with two runs needed. SRH secured a last-ball one-run win.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for SRH and got the 'Player of the Match' award. Skipper Pat Cummins and T Natrajan also secured two wickets.

RR is at the top with eight wins and two losses, giving them 16 points. SRH is in the fourth spot, with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points.

