‘He has all the qualities of MS Dhoni except one’: Virender Sehwag picks MSD's successor as CSK captain

Chennai Super Kings find themselves at the crossroads. The man they trusted with the captaincy of the side, Ravindra Jadeja, relinquished the post and handed it back to the charismatic MS Dhoni. But even the strongest have to bow down before father time. Dhoni is 40, and with CSK eliminated from IPL 2022, it will be interesting to see whether he returns for another season next year. Dhoni has previously stated that his last IPL match will be in front of the Chennai crowd, and while this could very well be the case, we are talking about a man known to floor everyone with his surprises. (Also Read: MS Dhoni wins hearts with special gesture towards Mumbai Indians players, support staff after IPL 2022 match)

While CSK continue the search for their next captain, former India opening batter Virender Sehwag has identified his choice to take over the mantle from Dhoni. Sehwag feels that with Jadeja out of the reckoning, CSK could fancy handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. He reckons that Gaikwad had all the qualities to be a good captain and the fact that he captains Maharashtra should hold him in good stead for the role.

"He captains Maharashtra. He plays very quietly. It's like even if he scored a century, it won't show in his mannerisms. Even if he scores a 0, you will see the same demeanour. It doesn't appear from his face if he is happy about scoring a hundred or sad about getting out for a duck. He has control, he is calm. He has all the qualities needed to be a good captain. He is captaining in First-Class cricket so he has an idea how to dictate a match. Who is to be given the ball, what needs to change in the batting order… he has the idea," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

IPL 2022 is Gaikwad’s third season with CSK, where he has scored 313 runs from 12 matches so far at an average of 26.08, including two half-centuries. Having made his IPL debut in 2020, Gaikwad got fewer opportunities, but in the six matches that he played, the youngster piled 204 runs hitting three fifties. Gaikwad took his game to the next level in IPL 2021 and finished the season with the Orange Cap, scoring 635 runs. As a result of his top form, Gaikwad was one of CSK's four retentions before the IPL 2022 mega auction. Sehwag compared Gaikwad to Dhoni, and even said that a lot of his characteristics are similar to the CSK captain, barring one.

"Anyone can have one good season, but if he plays 3-4 more seasons, he will become a captain who can become a long-term captain after MS Dhoni. Why does the world consider MS Dhoni a good captain? Because he is cool, takes his own decision and uses his bowlers and batters well. He also has the luck factor. Luck favour those who are brave and MS Dhoni is a brave captain. He has all the qualities of MS Dhoni, except one. I'm not sure about the luck factor," mentioned Sehwag.

