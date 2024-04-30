Ryan Pepiot and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays opened a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 1-0 victory on Monday. Ryan Pepiot, Rays post 1-0 shutout of Brewers

Pepiot allowed two hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts over six innings before yielding to Shawn Armstrong, Kevin Kelly and Jason Adam.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Milwaukee loaded the bases in the ninth against Adam, who allowed a leadoff double to Sal Frelick. After Willy Adames drew a one-out walk, both runners advanced on a double steal.

The tying run appeared to score when Jake Bauers struck out and the ball scooted away, but Bauers was ruled out for batter interference after hitting the catcher on his backswing. Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy was ejected for arguing the call.

After Rhys Hoskins was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Adam struck out Blake Perkins on three pitches for his first save.

Milwaukee lost its third straight and was shut out for the first time this season.

Isaac Paredes and Niko Goodrum had two hits apiece for Tampa Bay, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Pepiot was nearly matched by Milwaukee starter Bryse Wilson , who allowed one run on four hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Wilson opened the game by allowing the first three batters to reach base. Leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz was hit by a pitch before Richie Palacios and Randy Arozarena each walked to load the bases.

After a run scored on Paredes' double-play grounder, Wilson struck out Austin Shenton to escape further damage.

Wilson settled in after the rocky start and pitched six innings for the first time since Sept. 28, 2022. Wilson threw 91 pitches in his third start of the season.

Pepiot retired 14 consecutive batters before Joey Ortiz doubled to begin the sixth. Ortiz moved to third with two outs on a wild pitch before William Contreras grounded out.

Pepiot exited after throwing 87 pitches. He has allowed two runs across 18 innings over his last three starts.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.