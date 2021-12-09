Home / Cricket / SA A vs IND A: Zubayr Hamza hits ton as third Test ends in draw
cricket

SA A vs IND A: Zubayr Hamza hits ton as third Test ends in draw

  • The third and final four-day game between South Africa A and India A ended in a draw in Bloemfontein on Thursday.
India A in action against South Africa A.(Twitter/BCCI)
India A in action against South Africa A.(Twitter/BCCI)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Bloemfontein

The third and final four-day game between South Africa A and India A ended in a draw in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

South Africa A, who resumed the final day's proceedings at 196/1, added 115 runs to their overnight score before declaring at 311/3.

While Sarel Erwee, who was batting on 85 at the close of play on Day 3, missed out on his hundred after being dismissed by K Gowtham on 97, Zubayr Hamza - unbeaten on 78 on Day 3 - went on to score an unbeaten 125.

In response, India A were off to a brisk start, courtesy of Prithvi Shaw, who scored a quickfire 38, before both the teams decided to settle for a draw, with India A scoring 90/3 in 17 overs.

On Wednesday, Ishan Kishan missed out on a hundred but played a vital part, helping India A secure the first-innings lead before South Africa A put on a solid show with the bat in the second innings to end Day 3 on a high.

After securing an eight-run lead, Saini gave India A their maiden breakthrough of the day with the ball, dismissing Pieter Malan. However, Erwee and Hamza stayed put and added 153 runs together.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 268 all out and 311/3 (Zubayr Hamza 125*, Sarel Erwee 97; K Gowtham 2/81) drew against India A 276 all out & 90/3 (Prithvi Shaw 38, Abhimanyu Easwaran 19; Senuran Muthusamy 1/8).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs south africa
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out