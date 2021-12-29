SA pacer Marco Jansen and netting India skipper Virat Kohli

You could perhaps say Marco Jansen had some unfinished business with Virat Kohli. But isn’t the lanky South African speedster just 21 and on debut? The story goes back three years when a 6ft 8in left-arm pacer caught Kohli’s attention at a net session at The Wanderers after beating his outside edge for three successive deliveries. India’s support staff on the last South Africa tour in 2018 was already impressed by the youngster’s efforts and invited him to bowl in the nets for the second straight day, handing him the new ball. That’s when Jansen, whose brother Duan also bowled, with their father Koos present, made it a day to remember.

The SuperSport Park in Centurion is an hour’s drive from The Wanderers. Handed his debut in the first Test, a dropped catch meant Jansen had to wait for his first wicket till late in the Indian innings. But he must have been after the big prize.

He had to wait till the fourth day, and India’s second innings. But on the first ball of the eighth session of the Test, Jansen got Kohli again. The delivery wasn’t anywhere of the quality he had produced in that net session in January 2018. But the line still was outside Kohli’s off-stump, though much wider, and the India skipper nicked to ‘keeper Quinton de Kock.

Having also lost his wicket fishing at a delivery way outside off-stump in the first innings, it’s now seen as a clear weakness of Kohli on a technical and mental front.

One knew Kohli was engaged in a battle watching him play in the morning session on Wednesday. He has been caught behind driving 10 times in the past two years—six times playing the cover drive, twice attempting the off-drive and twice the straight-drive. The South African bowling pitch map showed their target area was mostly outside off-stump. A lot of debate has centered on Kohli not having scored an international hundred for over two years. The batsman though knew his immediate priority was to simply get through that testing early phase. Reminding himself to watch the ball before taking stance, Kohli even punched the air when he flicked seamer Wiaan Mulder for a boundary to release the pressure. From time to time, the fourth day pitch misbehaved true to its character. The odd ball would shoot while the batters taking the bottom hand off the handle due to extra bounce too had become a regular feature. Kohli was enduring a thorough examination. He had a close shave after he was beaten by Kagiso Rabada. He broke into a nervous smile when ‘umpires’ call’ came to his rescue after South Africa sought a review.

He had batted through 31 balls in the second half of the morning when skipper Dean Elgar brought Jansen on for the first time in the innings against Kohli. The first ball after lunch, Kohli couldn’t resist a loose cover drive, which saw the young bowler break into celebration, with high-fives all around.

Celebrating with him was de Kock, who had put in a word with his Mumbai Indians management that Jansen was ready for the big league. Having kept their eye on his development for two years through their international scouting programme, Jansen was snapped up for a steal, ₹20 lakh, in the 2021 IPL auction.

He may have been nervous in the first innings—Mayank Agarwal’s catch was dropped in the cordon early—but his showing in the second innings was brilliant.

This time he got Agarwal early off a sharp, angled across left-armers’ delivery, and ending the aggressive Ajinkya Rahane’s stay with a short, rising ball. A 42-ball 19 in the first innings showed he is a useful bat; it would have upped the stakes for the February IPL auction.

On Tuesday, he got only Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian first innings to open his Test account. It was impressive in the second innings—Agarwal, Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Siraj.

The bowler made a first big impression by troubling Kohli at The Wanderers nets. Kohli’s final dismissal in a woeful batting year—averages 28.21 in 11 matches—now has Jansen’s name on it.

