'Sachin did that to me when he scored his ODI double century': Steyn spots unique trait of Tendulkar in Kohli's batting

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has spotted in Virat Kohli's batting a very distinct trait of the great Sachin Tendulkar. The comparisons between Kohli and Tendulkar are nothing new with the debate as to who the better batter is between the two refusing to die down. While Tendulkar has left behind batting records one can only dream of achieving, Kohli is believed to be the best bet to come close, let alone break them.

Steyn’s observation about Kohli batting a lot like Tendulkar is spot on. The former South Africa quick made the observation based on Kohli's innings in the first ODI on Wednesday at Boland Park, where the former India captain brought up his 63rd ODI fifty and scored 51 off 63 balls.

"The way Virat was batting the other day when he was walking across hitting those balls from outside off to the leg-side. Sachin was doing that to me when he hit that double century in Gwalior. That is very difficult to bowl to. So hopefully Temba has got some good plans today," Steyn said on The Byju’s Cricket Live Show on Star Sports.

Tendulkar became the first batter in history to score a double century in ODIs on February 24, 2010 against a South Africa attack which Steyn was a part of. Tendulkar repeatedly shuffle on the off-side and whipped Steyn and the rest of the Proteas bowlers through the leg side for fours.

Steyn compared KL Rahul and Temba Bavuma's captaincy tactics, saying he saw a lot of attacking instincts from the South Africa skipper, something which was missing in his Indian counterpart. Having said that, Steyn feels Bavuma will once again be up for a stern test to make sure his bowlers bowl a disciplined line and length against India's star-studded top order.

"I heard KL say that he has some aggressive game plans that he wants to implement but I didn't see it the other day as much as Temba used them. Let's hope Temba has got something to contain Shikhar Dhawan because India have got a fantastic opening batting line-up and top order. KL is fantastic, Shikhar is great," added Steyn.