Sachin puts an end to the Tendulkar vs Kohli debate, has his say on who the better batsman is between the two

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been compared to batting great Sachin Tendulkar on multiple occasions throughout his illustrious career. Kohli's numbers and consistency at his best was such that many touted him to equal and even surpass Tendulkar's astronomical Test and ODI records.

While Kohli himself has dismissed any comparison, stating that Tendulkar is one of the greatest of all time and one of the reasons why he himself started playing cricket, the comparisons have continued whenever Kohli broke a record held by the Little Master.

Now, Tendulkar, himself has waded into the debate. However, as is typical to the 48-year-old, he has not put one above the other. "How about having both of us in one team," Tendulkar told Graham Bensinger in an interview on the latter's Youtube channel when asked who the better cricketer is among the two of them in a rapid-fire round of questions.

Tendulkar also said that he prefers golf over racquetball. When asked what he would prefer, a hole-in-one in golf or a double century in cricket, Tendulkar said: "Wouldn't be a bad idea to get a double hundred and then score a hole in one."

He also said that among football greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the former is "more of his type".

Kohli earlier said that comparisons between the two are unfair to Tendulkar. "You can only compare those who are worthy of the comparison. You are comparing me to someone because of whom I started playing cricket in the first place. I stand no chance in terms of skill level. He's the most complete batsman ever. Then how can you even compare? I've always said it's not fair no him. Because of what he's given us, he doesn't deserve to be compared to us. This generation, no chance," he told Gaurav Kapur in Breakfast With Champions.