Sachin Tendulkar was left extremely emotional as Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, on Sunday. Kohli revealed the news through his Instagram account and it sent surprised everyone as fans were expecting to see him in action in the upcoming England Test series.Kohli ends his Test career with 9203 runs in 123 fixtures at an average of 46.85, and he has also registered 30 tons. Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from Tests.

He is also the first batter to score four double hundreds in consecutive Test series. Meanwhile, he also has most Test wins as India skipper, claiming 40 victories in 68 games.

Sachin Tendulkar's heartwarming post on Virat Kohli's Test retirement

Taking to Instagram, Sachin wrote a heartwarming tribute for the RCB star, reminding him of special memory from ‘12 years ago’.

Reminding Kohli of his own retirement, Sachin wrote, “As you retire from Tests, I’m reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes.”

“Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport.

“What an incredible Test career you have had! You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs – you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players.

“Congratulations on a very special Test career”, he added.

Kohli is expected to continue in ODIs, having already announced his T20I retirement after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Kohli is also the first Indian and Asian skipper to win a Test series in Australia, which he did in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His Test career also saw him score the most Test tons as India skipper (20). He also has the most Test runs as India captain (5864 runs).