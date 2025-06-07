Sachin Tendulkar instantly becomes the star attraction on entering Aamir Khan's house; visitors scream 'Sachin, Sachin'

Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali, recently visited Aamir Khan's home during the premiere of the actor's latest film, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. The cricket icon instantly drew the attention of every guest present. As soon as he stepped in, murmurs turned into roars, and the atmosphere transformed. The room burst into the familiar, spine-tingling ‘Sachin, Sachin’ chant, a sound that once echoed through stadiums across the world and now rang loudly in the heart of Bollywood. Sachin Tendulkar (R) received a roaring welcome at Aamir Khan's (L) home(X)

Tendulkar, ever the gracious legend, responded with his trademark smile, acknowledging the guests with warmth and humility. He thanked those present for their love and unwavering support.

Watch:

Tendulkar and Aamir share a particularly close relationship. Over the years, the two icons, from entirely different worlds, have often spoken about their appreciation for each other’s craft. Whether it’s attending film premieres or cricket matches, their appearances together frequently draw attention.

The actor also invited Tendulkar to a special screening of the movie Loveyaapa in February earlier this year, which featured Aamir's son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Tendulkar was most recently a part of the Mumbai Indians' dugout as the side reached the playoffs of IPL 2025 under Hardik Pandya's captaincy. However, MI lost in Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings. While Tendulkar has stayed away from broadcasting for a long time, he is among the most active voices on Indian cricket on social media platforms.

The Tendulkar-Anderson trophy

Earlier, it was reported that India and England will contest a newly named trophy when they face off in the upcoming five-match Test series in the UK, the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, honouring two of the game’s greatest legends. According to a report by the BBC, the new trophy will be unveiled ahead of the series opener at Headingley on June 20.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), however, has not issued an official comment on the development.

One of the game's all-time greats, Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer in Test history with 15,921. The 52-year-old played 200 Tests between 1989 and 2013 and holds innumerable records across the two formats of Test and ODI. Anderson is both England's all-time leading wicket-taker and the most successful pace bowler in Test cricket with 704 wickets.