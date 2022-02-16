Sachin leads cricket fraternity's tributes for Bappi Lahiri; 'Heard 'yaad aa raha hai' several times in dressing room'

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, a familiar figure in Indian cinema who popularised disco music in the 80s and 90s, passed away on Wednesday following multiple health issues. He was hospitalised in April last year as well after he had tested positive for coronavirus. After hearing about Bappi Lahiri's demise, several fans took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary singer.

The Indian cricket fraternity also expressed its sadness and grief through social media. On his official Twitter profile, legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar mourned Lahiri's death and said the singer's range of talent was truly amazing.

Tendulkar tweeted.

I really enjoyed Bappi Da's music, especially ?yaad aa raha hai? - heard it several times in the dressing room. The range of his talent was truly amazing.

?? ????? ???? ??? ????? ????? ??! pic.twitter.com/NFougJVt8c — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 16, 2022

Former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli also condoled the demise of Lahiri.

A icon of the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri you will be missed. May you RIP 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2022

With his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, Bappi Lahiri was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s.

Very sad to hear about Bappi da.. your songs were always played in our dressing rooms.. #RIPbhappida Condolences to family and friends .. Om Shanti 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dHH0hmij78 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 16, 2022

tweeted Yuvraj Singh.

Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ? ?????? 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022

Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin wrote,

Deeply saddened to hear about the death of #BappiLahiri

Great musicians leaving for their heavenly abode one after another. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) February 16, 2022

According to the doctor, Lahiri died last night due to multiple health issues. "He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi was quoted as saying by PTI.