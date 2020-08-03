Sachin Tendulkar on his thought of opening the batting with Rohit Sharma

cricket

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:04 IST

Sachin Tendulkar may have retired from the IPL seven years ago but he remains one of Mumbai Indians’ franchise players. Tendulkar was the marquee player and captain of MI when the IPL kicked off in 2008 and remained part of it until 2013, signing off with a title win under Rohit Sharma the same year.

Here’s a thought. How would you react to the sight of Tendulkar and Rohit opening the batting for the Mumbai Indians? Surprised? Yes, we expected so. Rohit, during his fan interaction, was asked whom he’d want to see make a return to the Mumbai Indians, and pat came his reply: “If I could bring one Mumbai player not one actually, there are two. One and only Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock.”

From there on, it was only a matter of time before the batting legend replied to Rohit. “Would be fun to open with you, @ImRo45,” Tendulkar tweeted. The response was enough to trigger truckloads of response “It would be Feast to eyes for this generation of Cricket Lovers!! Powerful Hooks over Mid Wicket by Rohit and Flawless Cover Drives and Straight Drives by God!!! Wow...Just imagining these is giving a Nostalgic feeling.. @sachin_rt, Please play again (sic),” one of the fans tweeted.

Tendulkar and Rohit have batted many times together for India and Mumbai Indians but never opening the batting for either side.

The other legend whom Rohit mentioned, Pollock – who played 13 matches in the very first season and took 11 wickets, said he’d try and hit the gym and see if it’s possible. “Will go to the nets and workout if it’s still possible,” Pollock responded.

Tendulkar and Pollock were the two big names in the franchise’s opening season. Despite Pollock not returning as an active player for the second season, Tendulkar carried on until 2013, scoring 2334 runs from 78 matches, with 13 fifties and one century. In 2010, he scored 618 runs with five half-centuries to win the Orange Cap and followed it with another big season, tallying 553 runs from 16 games.