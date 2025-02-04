Sachin Tendulkar rolls back years with picture-perfect straight drive in nets ahead of International Masters League

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who was recently conferred with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award during the annual BCCI Naman Awards, has hit the ground running, and the legend of the game is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the upcoming International Masters League. Sachin Tendulkar's trademark straight drive is still as perfect as it used to be. (Screengrabs - Mumbai Indians X)

Sachin Tendulkar is now giving fans proper nostalgia as the video of him batting in the nets showcases how the right-hander is still the batter of old and can give the youngsters a run for their money.

Mumbai Indians shared the video on social media, in which Tendulkar is seen training hard in the nets. In the video, Tendulkar is seen practising a wide array of shots, and of course, he also brings out the trademark straight drive.

"Look who we saw batting in the nets from our windows," Mumbai Indians wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Check out the video here:

Sachin to represent India Masters

Sachin Tendulkar will play for the Indian team in the International Masters League, which is slated to take place from February 22 to March 16.

India Masters will take on Sri Lanka Masters in their opening match.

"The IML will be a celebration of cricket’s unique and enduring legacy. I can’t wait to step back onto the field with my contemporaries in a league that will be intense and competitive, with all the teams playing hard, but fair,” Tendulkar said.

The other teams in the competition are Australia, England, South Africa and the West Indies. Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson are some of the other high-profile names to feature in the tournament.

The BCCI recently honoured Sachin Tendulkar for his contributions to Indian cricket. The Master Blaster currently holds the records for most international runs andTest centuries.

Virat Kohli broke his record of most ODI centuries during the 2023 ODI World Cup.