'Would encourage him to not...': Sachin Tendulkar's advice for young Mumbai Indians star, 'He has a fantastic future'

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar said that he was impressed by the player when he saw the youngster bat in Mumbai Indians' trials before the start of the 2022 IPL season.
Tendulkar said that the player is also a handy off-spinner(PTI)
Published on May 29, 2022 11:48 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been one to forget for five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The Rohit Sharma-led team, who are the most succesfull in the history of the league, ended up finishing bottom of the table after incredibly losing their first eight matches on the trot. (More IPL News)

Among the few positives for MI has been the form of Tilak Varma. The 19-year-old made his debut in the IPL this season with MI looking for options to replace the injured Suryakumar Yadav. Tilak ended up becoming MI's second highest run scorer after Ishan Kishan, ending the season with 397 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 131.02.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar, a former captain for MI and the team mentor who was part of the camp for much of the first half of the league stage, said that he had been impressed in the pre-season camp that they had held. 

“Tilak Varma is a very promising cricketer. I got to interact with him in the first half of the tournament. We worked on his batting., He is a very positive player, very clear and simple mindset. When I saw him play the trial games for MI, I was very impressed,” said Tendulkar in his Youtube channel.  

Tendulkar further said that Tilak is also a handy off-spinner, although MI fans got to see very little of that aspect of his game this season. Tilak bowled just two overs throughout the season and did not take any wickets. 

“He is fit, quick between the wickets. He even bowls some off-spin. I would encourage Tilak to not ignore his bowling. He can bowl one or two overs in the shorter formats. Overall, I have been impressed with him. He is a hard working guy and I just hope he continues like this. He has got a fantastic future.”

