Sachin Tendulkar to feature in Muttiah Muralidharan’s biopic

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:30 IST

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar will be making an apperance in the biopic of former Sri Lankan spinner Mutthiah Muralitharan. A biopic is being made about the life of cricket’s smiling assassin Muralidharan and the head of production (DAR motion) of the film confirmed that Tendulkar will feature in it. The biopic is scheduled to be released next year.

“Sachin was the World’s best batsman and Murali was the world’s best bowler and a major part of their cricketing career was running in parallel. Hence Sachin would also be showcased in the film,” Sethumadhavan told Deccan Chronicle.

Both the cricketers held major records in their careers. Both Sachin and Mutthiah are regarded as the greatest batsmen and bowler in the history of cricket. While Tendulkar has scored the most number of runs in the international cricket, Muralidharan is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the game. There were opponents for the majority of their careers and it is natural that the biopic on Muralidharan will feature Tendulkar.

“The film will not just talk about Murali’s cricketing exploits but also about his personal journey, his family background, the influence of certain people in his life and also the political and cultural background prevailing in his era”.

It has been reported that along with Tendulkar, the likes of Arjuna Ranatunga, Aravinda De Silva, Roshan Mahanama, Hashan Tillakaratne, Sanath Jayasurya, Lasith Malinga, Ricky Ponting, Umpire Darrell Hair etc would also make an appearance in the film.

It is interesting to note that Darrell Hair was the umpire that no balled Muralidharan seven times for a faulty action during a Boxing Day Test in 1995. Sethumadhavan also confirmed that Muralidharan’s wife will also feature in the biopic as it will also explore the personal life of Muttiah.

“Madhi is a big pillar of support to Murali and she has enriched her life in many ways. Hence her role in the film will be given enough prominence, showcasing her individuality, and asserting the kind of strong character that she is”, the production head signed off.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 17:27 IST