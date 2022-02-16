'Sachin told me 'your delivery broke my ribs'': Akhtar reveals another Tendulkar story; 'He spent the night in hospital'

There are near-endless tales surrounding Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar and their numerous battles and face-offs on the cricket field. Be in the Kolkata Test in 1997, the India high-voltage India-Pakistan World Cup match in 2003 or the Faisalabad Test in 2006, everytime Akhtar has bowled to Tendulkar, it has made for some fascinating viewing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent chat during the Legends Cricket League, Akhtar sat down and recalled an incident related to the legendary Tendulkar. During Pakistan’s tour of India in 2007, during the seven-ODI series, Akhtar recalled how one of his pacey deliveries ended up hurting Tendulkar and broke his ribs. The extent of the damage was so much that Tendulkar had trouble breathing, revealed Tendulkar.

Also Read | ‘Breakfast time with the Williamson’s’: David Warner posts heartfelt message for 'brother' Kane, shares multiple photos

“It always feels good sharing stories. Like I and Sachin… Sachin is a very good cook. He once told me I want to cook something for you so you come over sometime. So I went to his million dollar home and we ate and we then shared stories. He told me ‘In Guwahati, one of your deliveries hit me and it broke my ribs’,” Akhtar said in a video shared by sports presenter Shonali Nagrani on her Instagram handle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sachin then said ‘I didn’t tell it to anybody. Sourav kept telling me… ‘Sachin keep at it. Do not move. But I couldn’t say anything because I could not breathe.’ He told me he spent the night in the hospital. When I asked him why he didn’t tell me, he said ‘if I were to tell you, wouldn’t I have received a few more lethal balls from you’,” added Akhtar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 'It's been at the back of my mind': Promising 25-year-old wants to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad

Tendulkar, who was no stranger to injuries during his long career, had himself spoken about this incident during a session on Unacademy last year.

"I got hit in my rib cage in 2007. We were playing Pakistan in India and in the first over itself I got hit in the rib cage off a Shoaib Akhtar ball. It was quite painful. For a month and a half or two months, I was not able to cough or sleep on my tummy. But I continued playing like that and had designed my own chest guard. I played the remaining four ODIs and the Test series," Tendulkar said during a session on Unacademy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}