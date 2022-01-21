'Sad for cricket': Steve Smith blocked from participating in Big Bash League knock-outs for Sydney Sixers; Here's why

Australia's star batter Steve Smith was on Friday blocked from appearing for Sydney Sixers in the knock-out stages of the Big Bash League. Smith's application to play for the Sixers in the qualifier against Perth Scorchers was rejected after "other states voted against allowing Smith to play," according to cricket.com.au.

Smith was not in the franchise's playing list in the tournament due to the batter's prior commitments for the national team but the cancellation of Australia's limited-overs series against New Zealand allowed the batter to play in the finals. However, the CA barred Smith from appearing for Sixers due to a rule placed two weeks ago regarding replacement players for squads hit by Covid-related withdrawals.

"CA introduced a local replacement player pool (LRP) from which all franchises must pick any fill-in – had Smith been placed in that pool, he would have been available to any BBL franchise," a release by cricket.com.au read.

How bizarre ? Why would you not want one of the best to able to play in your domestic tournament ? https://t.co/hxNR6mMuTs — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 21, 2022

Sixers captain Moises Henriques expressed his displeasure at the ruling, insisting that Smith has “one of the best players in the world” and that IPL franchises pay “multi-million dollars" to have him in the side.

“You have got a former Australian captain, one of the best players in the world. You have got IPL teams who pay multi-million dollars just to have this guy as part of their franchise. Advertising, bums on seats, eyes on TVs – I mean, you do the maths,” Henriques said, as quoted by the website.

"And we're saying no because of a rule that is two weeks old in some COVID bubble hub. To me, I don't get it.

"We're in the top two without him ... so I have got absolute belief in our domestic talent and local talent to do the job.

"I think it's sad for cricket, that's all."

