'Saha has the right time to retire. He knows it very well': Wriddhiman's coach reacts to Dravid's 'retirement' remark

Wriddhiman Saha's explosive reaction after the Test axe has been a hot topic of discussion for the past couple of days. With Rishabh Pant's rise in all three formats, Saha, widely regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers in the country, was dropped for the two Tests against Sri Lanka, beginning March 4.

The wicketkeeper-batter reacted to the ouster and revealed that Dravid had asked him to consider "retirement" as he won't be considered for selection henceforth. Saha also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who had assured him not to bother over losing his place in the Test camp after his half-century against New Zealand last year.

"The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup," Saha told mediapersons on Saturday. "Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement."

Amid the hullabaloo over Saha's Test future, the Bengal player's childhood coach Jayanta Bhowmik has said that Saha still has a couple of years left in him. The 37-year-old Saha might not be in the team's scheme of things but Jayanta believes he is among the fittest players in the Indian camp. He also questioned the criterion behind Saha's removal, further adding that there are many seniors in the squad if age is the only yardstick for selection.

"On what criteria has this decision been taken? This is my question. If you are going to select a player, regardless of any team, the criteria are always fitness and performance. If age is not a criterion, then on what basis has he not been picked? What is the problem? Even in the squad, there are senior cricketers, why Wriddhiman Saha alone will be dropped from the side?" Jayanta told India Today.

"Not just a player, every professional has a particular time to retire. Even Saha has the right time to retire and he knows it very well. He is not someone who talks loose, he is honest and serious about his performance, results and fitness. He is mentally strong even now. He doesn't want to lose. He knows when to stop," he further added.

Saha's childhood coach also described Dravid as a "gentleman" but weighed in on the "unfair" treatment to Saha, who is among the set of Indian players in their late 30s.

"He is 37, I understand. But if his fitness and performance are alright, he can play for another 2-3 years. Rahul Dravid is a gentleman. I have heard what he has said. It's alright. But then, even now Indian team has players who are in their late 30s. Everyone knows that Wriddhiman Saha is still No.1 wicketkeeper in the world. Then, what is the problem?" Jayant said.

"There should not be different criteria for different people when it comes to selection. That's unfair. How can this happen?"

Dravid on Sunday also spoke about his comments on Saha, saying his intention behind talking to the veteran wicketkeeper-batter was to ensure he has a clear picture of where his position stands.

"I'm actually not hurt at all. I have deep respect for Wriddhi and his achievements and his contribution to Indian cricket. My conversation came from that place. I think he deserved honesty and clarity," Dravid said after India's 3-0 T20I series win against the West Indies.

