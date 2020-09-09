e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Salman asked Shahid Anwar the logic behind this,’ Butt refuses to play for second division squad: Report

‘Salman asked Shahid Anwar the logic behind this,’ Butt refuses to play for second division squad: Report

The player, tainted by the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, lost his cool when the newly appointed Central Punjab head coach, Shahid Anwar, told Butt he should lead the division two side in the national T20 championship as there was no place for him in the division one team.

cricket Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
File image of Salman Butt.
File image of Salman Butt.(Getty Images)
         

Pakistan’s former captain Salman Butt has refused to play in the upcoming National T20 Championship after being told he had been demoted to the division two Central Punjab squad.

The player, tainted by the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, lost his cool when the newly appointed Central Punjab head coach, Shahid Anwar, told Butt he should lead the division two side in the national T20 championship as there was no place for him in the division one team.

“Salman asked Shahid Anwar the logic behind this, especially when the top three batsmen of Central Punjab division one team, Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad and Babar Azam, were not available due to various reasons.

“Salman also reminded Anwar that he had been the top three scorers of the national T20 tournament for the last three seasons and his team had twice appeared in the final while once also winning it,” a source, aware of the developments, said.

Umar, Salman, Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Babar and the uncapped Imran Butt were the leading run-scorers for Central Punjab last season in domestic cricket with the team also winning the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Umar is presently serving a suspension, Shehzad is injured while Babar has been permitted by the board to remain in England to play the T20 Blast for Somerset.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Report
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Report
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In