Kolkata [India], : During the Indian Premier League clash against Punjab Kings , the Kolkata Knight Riders opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine registered the franchise's fourth-highest partnership in the tournament history. Salt-Narine record KKR's 4th highest partnership in IPL history, first century stand since 2017

Salt and Narine continued their red-hot form in the ongoing season as they amassed 138 runs in just 62 balls. Salt played a knock of 75 in 37 balls, with six fours and six sixes while Narine scored 71 in 32 balls, with nine fours and four sixes.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The highest partnership by a KKR pair for any wicket in IPL history is by Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn, who stitched a 184-run stand for the first wicket while chasing 184 runs against now-defunct Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017.

It is followed by a partnership of 158 runs between Gambhir and Robin Uthappa against now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the same edition for the second wicket and a 152-run partnership between Gambhir and Jacques Kallis for the second wicket against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2011.

The 138-run partnership between Narine and Salt is only the eighth 100-plus opening stand for KKR in the IPL, and the first since 105 run opening stand between Sunil Narine and Lynn against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru back in 2017.

This season, Narine is the second-highest run-getter, with 357 runs in eight games at an average of 44.62 and a strike rate of 184.02, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 109.

Salt is at the number seventh spot, with 324 runs in eight games at an average of 46.28, with three half-centuries and a strike rate of 176.08. His best score is 89*.

Coming to the match, Punjab sent Kolkata to bat first after winning the toss. Following this, Sunil Narine and Philip Salt delighted the Eden Gardens crowd with an exhilarating batting display and obliterated Punjab Kings bowlers to power KKR to 261/6 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh led the PBKS bowling unit after he picked up two wickets.

During the run chase, Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh played an unbeaten knock to chase down the massive target and script history.

Narine was the only wicket-taker for the KKR.

Out of eight matches, KKR has registered five victories, collecting 10 points in the IPL 2024 standings, staying at the number 2 position. Meanwhile, Punjab holds eighth place with six points after winning three of nine games.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.