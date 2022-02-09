Home / Cricket / ‘He can definitely in my opinion’: Sania Mirza feels Shoaib Malik can continue playing 'for two more years'
'He can definitely in my opinion': Sania Mirza feels Shoaib Malik can continue playing 'for two more years'

Shoaib Malik is playing in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League for Peshawar Zalmi.
Sania Mirza married Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010.(Twitter‏)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 05:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India tennis star Sania Mirza lauded her husband Shoaib Malik's hard work and backed the former Pakistan captain to continue for two more years. Shoaib, who is currently 40, is playing in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League for Peshawar Zalmi. 

Calling her husband a “very good example of healthy lifestyle”, the tennis star feels if Malik can cope up with the mental pressure he should continue for two more years.  

"Shoaib is exceptional and is so blessed. He really works hard on himself to stay at his best. He is a very good example of a healthy lifestyle. He can definitely in my opinion -- and I have said this to him -- that if you can mentally take the pressure, play for two more years," Mirza told Cricket Pakistan

Malik, who has been representing Pakistan in the international arena for almost two decades, has played over 400 international matches across all formats. He was part of the Pakistan unit that reached the semifinals of the World T20s held in Oman and UAE last year.   

The Indian tennis star also shared that the couple always support each other but being a professional athlete they always go with their guts.

"We value and support each other but, in the end, we always go with our gut as we both are professional athletes. We are playing for many years. He has always been supportive and he told me that he's behind this decision," she added. 

Meanwhile, Mirza while taking part in the Australian Open last month said that she'll be quitting the sport after the 2022 calendar. The 35-year-old made the announcement after going down in the women's doubles first-round match with partner Nadiia Kichenok. The pair had lost to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.

