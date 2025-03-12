Samson still not over 'most challenging decision', wishes IPL rule change: 'During England series, I told Buttler...'

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson admitted he is still not over the franchise's decision to let Jos Buttler go ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, saying it was "one of the most challenging decisions" for him. Buttler was roped in by Gujarat Titans in the auction last November. Jos Buttler was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Buttler had joined the Royals in 2018. During his seven-year stint, the former England captain smashed 3055 runs, the most by any Rajasthan Royals batter, in 83 games at 41.84 and a strike rate of 147.79. His most standout performance came in 2022, when he scored 863 runs, including four centuries, equaling the record for the most centuries in a single season. It was also the second-highest individual tally in a single edition of IPL after Virat Kohli's iconic 2016 season.

Ahead of the mega auction for the IPL 2025 season, Rajasthan retained six players, but Buttler failed to make the cut. Opening up on the decision, Samson could only wish for a change in the IPL retention rule.

"The IPL gives you the opportunity to lead a team and play at the highest level, and it also allows you to build close friendships," Samson told Jiostar. "Jos Buttler is one of my closest friends. We played together for seven years. During this time, our batting partnership time itself is so long that we got to know each other so well. He has been like an elder brother to me. Whenever I had a doubt, I would talk to him. When I became captain [in 2021], he was my vice-captain and helped me become a good captain.

"Letting him go has been one of the most challenging decisions for me. During the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players every three years. While it has its positives, on a personal level, you lose that connect, that relation you built over years. He was a part of the family. What more can I say?"

'Vaibhav Suryavanshi ready for IPL.'

One of Rajasthan's most notable picks during the mega auction was the signing of 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest cricketer to earn an IPL contract. Samson reckoned the Bihar-based cricketer is all set to make an appearance in the IPL, having been impressed with his mighty sixes during his training in the academy.

"He looks very confident. He was sitting sixes out of the ground in the academy. So what else can I do? I think it's all about understanding his strength, backing it and being around as an elder brother.

"He looks ready. I think it's all about keeping him in the best shape and in a relaxed environment, which RR is known for, and then back him. You never know, in a couple of years he might end up playing for India as well. I feel that he is ready to play the IPL and ready to give a few punches here and there."