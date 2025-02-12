Sanju Samson undergoes finger surgery; Rajasthan Royals unlikely to fret over India star missing IPL 2025

India wicketkeeper-batten Sanju Samson went under the knife for a finger injury. However, Rajasthan Royals are unlikely to show concern yet as the star is reportedly expected to be fit in time for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Samson picked up the injury during the fifth game of the home T20I series against England earlier this month, when he was struck by a delivery from fast bowler Jofra Archer. He was later subbed in the game, with Dhruv Jurel taking his place on the field in the second innings. India's Sanju Samson watches the ball after playing a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 15(AP)

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Samson will take around a month to recover after the surgery, implying that he would have enough time to gear up for the 18th edition of the IPL, which will likely begin in late March.

The injury picked up during the England series saw Samson miss Kerala's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal game against Jammu & Kashmir in Pune from February 8.

A forgettable T20I series for Samson

After smashing three centuries across two series in late 2024 in the T20I format, Samson seemed to have cemented his spot in the Indian side. However, questions were raised about a forgettable run on home soil in the contest against England, where he scored just 51 runs in five innings while striking at 118.60.

Samson, who scored a ton in his last appearance in an ODI game for India, back in December 2023, also saw him fall out of contention for a place in India's Champions Trophy squad after he was ignored from Kerala's one-day squad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The decision was taken by Kerala's selectors after he did not show up at the preparatory camp ahead of the white-ball tournament.

Samson will hence be next seen in IPL 2025, where he will once again assume the captaincy role. RR had made the playoffs last season, but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second Qualifier.