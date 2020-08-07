‘Sarfaraz is a great team man’: Pakistan coach Misbah downplays criticism after former skipper seen carrying drinks and shoes as 12th man

cricket

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 16:02 IST

Pakistan cricket team’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-Ul-Haq has downplayed the incident on Day 2 of the 1st Test against England when former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen carrying drinks and shoes to the ground as 12th man.

The incident led to a lot of heartburn among a section of Pakistani cricket fans who did not like the fact that a former captain like Sarfaraz was performing the duties of 12th man. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar slammed the team management, saying that Sarfaraz should be treated better.

But coach Misbah-ul-Haq refused to look much into these comments and criticisms. He in fact lauded Sarafaraz for being sporting enough to do the 12th man’s job and also gave an example from his playing days when he too had carried drinks as a 12th man despite being the captain of the team.

“Against Australia, when I was the captain, I sat out one game and went in with drinks as 12th man. There is no shame in it,” Misbah said on Thursday.

“Sarfaraz is a great team man. He knows that when your benched players need to train one after the other, whoever is available at that moment has to help out. It’s not a matter of disrespect,” he added.

Pakistan are in a strong position in the match as they have put on a first innings score in excess of 300, courtesy a brilliant century from opening batsman Shan Masood. The fast bowlers, led by Mohammad Abbas removed England top order cheaply to make early in roads into the hosts’ deep batting line-up.