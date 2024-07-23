Chennai [India], : Indian spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that he really felt the moment when former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid hugged the ICC T20 World Cup and cried after leading Men in Blue to their first big trophy in 11 years in his final assignment as a coach. "Saw him hug the cup and cry...": Ashwin on Dravid's T20 WC win celebration

Dravid's stint with India as head coach ended as he lifted the T20 World Cup after beating South Africa in the final by seven runs on June 29. The legendary cricketer, who could not win a major ICC World Cup trophy as a player and captain, finally got his moment of redemption as his final international assignment with India as a coach turned out to be a massive success. Later in July, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir was announced as his successor, ready to start his era in the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka from July 27 onwards.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, "My moment was When Virat Kohli called Rahul Dravid and gave the cup... I saw him hug the cup and cry. Rahul Dravid screamed and cried. I saw him enjoy it. I felt that a lot."

Ashwin paid tribute to Dravid's success, despite criticism and setbacks he faced in his career as a player and a coach, like the 2007 50-over World Cup first round exit. Ashwin said that he knew how well he was doing for the team since last two three years and had changed its approach.

"I want to talk about a person who is sacred. 2007, 50-over World Cup. India gets knocked out. Rahul Dravid, the captain at that point in time. He does not captain the one-day side after that. He has been with the Indian team. If something does not go well, if the Indian team goes out, if they lose a match, immediately, they ask what Dravid is doing," said Ashwin.

"I know what he has been doing with this team for the past two-three years. I know how balanced he has been. I know how hard he has worked to change this approach. I know what he has given each of his players. Even when he is just sitting at home, he has been planning how to do this and that," he concluded.

Recapping the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total thanks to a death overs pace choke from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

