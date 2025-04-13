'Seeing 240-260 scores where wickets are flat': Riyan Parag's layered 'got to work for runs' nudge on RR's Jaipur return

The IPL 2025 saw a high-scoring match on Saturday, with Sunrisers Hyderabad chasing down a mammoth 246-run score with nine balls remaining, losing only two wickets. Abhishek Sharma was the star of the chase, smashing an incredible 141 off just 55 deliveries, hitting 10 sixes and 14 fours en route to his blazing knock in Hyderabad. On Sunday, the action resumes in IPL with Rajasthan Royals taking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home (Jaipuir), but ahead of the game, Riyan Parag, the RR batter, made a rather interesting remark on the high-scoring matches in the league. Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals(AFP)

Parag, talking about the conditions in Jaipur, stated that the surface is considerably tricky for batters as compared to “flat” wickets, where 240-260 scores are considered par.

“The wicket's a little different (at home). We've been seeing all these 240-260 high-scores where the wickets are pretty flat and the bounce is pretty consistent. Here, it's a little different, the bounce is a little low, you've got to work for your runs, hit a lot of boundaries, run a lot of twos and then once you do that, then you are set, the big shots come in. We're just figuring those things out, and we've been practising here a lot; we know that really well,” Parag told the host broadcasters ahead of the game.

The Rajasthan Royals' match against RCB will be their first in Jaipur; they played the opening three home games in Guwahati, Assam. The Royals have had an inconsistent start to the season, losing three of their five matches so far. The site is currently seventh in the table.

RCB opt to bowl

RCB's captain, Rajat Patidar, opted to bowl after winning the toss in Jaipur. The Royal Challengers are unbeaten on the road but have lost both of their home games so far. They are fifth on the points table.

Wanindu Hasaranga, meanwhile, made a return for the Royals as the Sri Lankan spinner faces his former franchise. Fazalhaq Farooqi, the Afghanistan pacer for RR, made way for Hasaranga.