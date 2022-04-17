'Seems AB de Villiers has gone and left his soul in Dinesh': Former KKR star drops big praise on Karthik's 'superpowers'

He will be 37 in June but Dinesh Karthik's body is showing no signs of ageing. He just keeps getting better and better. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player extended his dream run in the IPL on Saturday after he hammered an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls. Bangalore's designated finisher came in to bat with the team tottering at 92 for five against Delhi Capitals (DC). The Wankhede was on its feet when Karthik cracked four boundaries and two maximums off Mustafizur Rahman in the 18th over.

Karthik's blitz powered Bangalore to a massive 189 for five and Delhi could only muster 173-7 despite a 38-ball 66 from David Warner. Karthik has so far amassed 197 runs for his new IPL franchise but his "bigger" goal is to represent India again.

Karthik earned praise from pundits and fans for his impressive run, and former India opener Aakash Chopra pointed out how the seasoned keeper-batter filled the void left by AB de Villiers. "It seems AB de Villiers has gone and left his soul in Dinesh Karthik. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli did not score runs but Bangalore still tasted victory," said the cricketer-turned-commentator on his YouTube channel.

"When they got to bat, wickets fell at regular intervals. Shardul Thakur dismisses Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis gets out. This is the sixth match and Virat Kohli has gotten run out twice. He is running non-existing runs. Maxwell batted like Maxi, he hit very well.

"But after that, RCB was 92/5 at one stage. There Dinesh Karthik - what a player, what is this guy doing? He is rewinding the clock, age is just a number, he is class. He is reinventing the wheel every other day," he further added.

Chopra also underlined Shahbaz Ahmed's display with the bat. The engineer-turned-cricketer, who has put up impressive performances for Bangalore this season, teamed up with Karthik as the two plundered 74 in the last five in the last five overs against Delhi. Ahmed remained unbeaten on 32.

"AB de Villiers has given his superpowers to Dinesh Karthik. He took the team to 189. Shahbaz also played well. Kuldeep Yadav had to bowl the 20th over. The Delhi Capitals conceded 68 runs in three overs - Karthik hit four fours and two sixes in an over from Mustafizur, Glenn Maxwell hit 23 runs in Kuldeep's first over and then again 17 runs were scored in his last over."

With a convincing 16-run win over Rishabh Pant's Delhi, Bangalore have jumped to third in the 10-team table led by newcomers Gujarat Titans.