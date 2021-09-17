'Selection is not in our hands': Mohammed Siraj on T20 World Cup snub

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been in superb form over the past few months and has become one of the primary fast bowling options for India in the Tests. His performance in the Test series against Australia, followed by a decent showing in the recently-concluded England Test series has certainly made Siraj a household name in India.

But when it came to selecting the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup set to be played in the UAE and Oman, Siraj was not included in the 15-man squad.

On being asked about the same, the right-arm fast bowler said that selection is not in his hands, but added that he will continue to pursue his dream of playing for India in the World Cup someday.

“Well, the selection is not in our hands. It was certainly a dream to play in the T20 World Cup. But, again, that is not the end of it all. I have many more goals - the biggest being to play a lead role in helping the team to win matches,” Siraj told Sportstar.

“I will take things as they come for I believe in destiny and be content in whatever opportunities I get even as the pursuit for excellence at the highest level continues,” he added.

The T20 World Cup will take place in UAE and Oman. This time, the tournament will he held across four venues in UAE and Oman - Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin from October 17 with the qualifying rounds. India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan from October 24th.