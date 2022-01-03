'Seven or more wickets will fall': Ex-IND opener's bold prediction as Kohli and Co eye historic series win

After India's dominant win in Centurion, the action now shifts to Johannesburg where the Virat Kohli-led unit will look to seal the maiden Test series win in South Africa. In the Test series opener, KL Rahul scored 123 before Mohammed Shami's match haul of eight wickets jostled the hosts. India will be expecting a similar performance at the Wanderers Stadium, a venue where they are unbeaten so far. In five Tests, India have won twice and been drawn thrice.

Centurion and Wanderers surface differ a bit in terms of pace and bounce and former India opener Aakash Chopra feels bowlers will dominate the opening day in the second Test. While the pitch in Centurion witnessed just three Indian wickets falling on Day 1, we could see a different picture in Joburg.

While KL Rahul highlighted India's dominance on the opening day in Centurion Test, Chopra sees "seven or more wickets" falling on Day 1 of the second Test. Wanderers surface could act quicker than the one in Centurion, giving bowlers a slight upper hand.

"Seven or more wickets will fall on the first day itself. The question will be there on what the captain should do after winning the toss. Batting first is always a great theory," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"You need to do a little walk the talk as it is slightly difficult on the first day, but Centurion also showed that if you play well, then bat first after winning the toss, you will be saved. The chase does not happen in the end; the wicket starts becoming up and down."

India seamers took 18 wickets in Centurion before Ashwin added two to his name. Chopra sees pacers taking the major chunk of wickets in the second Test too. Kohli's love for the five-bowler strategy is no secret and it will be interesting to see if the team management goes with an all-seam attack at Wanderers.

"40 wickets will fall in this match, and in that, I feel fast bowlers will take 35 wickets. 30-plus wickets for fast bowlers. Spinners will not be of any use here."

"One batter to be dismissed off a bouncer because it is a very fast pitch. Whether it is ours or theirs, one batter will be caught either in the deep or by the keeper or short-leg, somewhere or the other," said the cricketer-turned-commentator.

Dismissing the possibility of seeing any big partnership on the opening day, Chopra said, "I feel one partnership of more than 50 will be there in the entire day. The chances are slightly less for it to be more than that."