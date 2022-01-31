‘Had I bowled straight he would have pulled me': Shaheen reveals tactics against Rohit, Rahul & Kohli in World T20

India's rich legacy against Pakistan in the World Cup took a dash in the previous edition of the World T20s held in UAE as Babar Azam's unit mauled Virat Kohli's men by 10 wickets in the league stage encounter. It was Pakistan's first-ever win against India in 13 World Cup meetings.

Tall and lanky pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi played a key role in Pakistan's big win as he jolted India's top-order, packing Rohit Sharma on 3 and KL Rahul on 0 in his first two overs.

He later dismissed then India captain Kohli on 57 off 49 balls as the Men In Blue could only manage 151/7 in their 20 overs after being invited to bat first.

Pakistan in response chased down the 152-run target comfortably and notched a 10-wicket win over arch rivals India as openers Mohammad Rizwan smashed 79 off 55 balls, while Babar scored 68 from 52 balls.

Sharing his thoughts on the clash, Afridi, who picked three wickets in the contest, said he had a fixed plan going against Kohli, while he tried to pitch it up to Rohit and Rahul.

“The end I was bowling from, the leg-side boundary was smaller, say about 60-65 meter only. If I had bowled straight and fast at him [Virat Kohli], he would have flicked me or pulled me for runs. So I wanted to mix things up and bowl a slow bouncer at him, so that it would have been difficult for him to go leg-side. Luckily for me, the ball gripped and he got out. Aur mera time bhi accha thha. (laughs). I admire Virat Kohli a lot, he's one of the best around,” Afridi told Cricbuzz while explaining his tactics against the former India captain.

“Rohit, Rahul and Kohli are their mainstays and three of the best batsmen in the world. Kohli unki reedh ki haddi hai (Kohli is their spinal cord). And once you get them out, it gets difficult for the middle order. And if one of them bats deep, it gets easier for the batsman coming in later. Since I was getting some swing in that match - and the team anyway wants wickets from me early on - I was trying to pitch it up to Rohit and Rahul and I was able to get both of them out,” he added.

Afridi, who still enjoys the moment while thinking about it, is hoping to deliver a similar performance when India take on Pakistan in the upcoming World T20s in Australia, scheduled to be played on October 23.

“It was a great day for me, to be honest. A lot of people watch India-Pakistan matches, including those who don't even like cricket (laughs). When I look back on that win, I feel very proud. Yes, we couldn't win the World Cup but we did well in that game against India and I'll try to give my best even in the next World Cup,” said the Pakistan quick.

