'Shahrukh is very down to earth. He was lying down on a kit bag, chatting with players': Ex-PAK captain recalls IPL 2008

It was in 2008 when a never-before-seen T20 league was launched in the country with Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore facing each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fourteen years hence, the tournament has established itself as the most profitable league across the globe. Since its inception, the lucrative T20 competition has seen many players leaving their legacy and a bunch of lesser-known names making waves on the platform.

In its inaugural edition, the IPL also featured 11 Pakistan players but they were barred from participation in 2009 owing to political tensions. Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt, who was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders, was among the players from the neighbouring nation.

Also Read | 'I was thinking 'Who is this boy? He looks like a kindergarten student'': CSK legend recalls first meeting with Parthiv

He played just seven games and scored a fifty but Butt vividly remembers the time spent with the Kolkata franchise and its owner Shahrukh Khan. Butt recalled how the Bollywood star was lying on a kitbag in the dressing room while the players sat comfortably on a sofa.

"Shahrukh Khan gave the Knight Riders helmet to all the players. It was a heavy one. Speaking about the owners, Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla were there. They mixed two of the biggest industries - Cricket and Bollywood," said Butt on Cricket Den's YouTube channel.

Apart from Butt, Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Gul and Mohammad Hafeez were also a part of the KKR dugout. "The launch itself was a big hit because everything was under one roof. It was also a different experience for us and I remember meeting Shahrukh Khan in the dressing room. He was lying down on a kit bag while the entire team sat on a sofa, chatting with the players.

"He is very down to earth, easy-going, and looked after the players. There was nothing like an owner," he further said.

The former Pakistan batter also shared how Shahrukh motivated the players after the team lost a couple of opening fixtures. According to Butt, the actor gets along with everyone and carries a down-to-earth personality.

Watch: Samson's unusual protest against umpire's wide call sparks huge debate

“I joined the team after five matches as Pakistan had a series with Bangladesh. When I reached, seven or eight games were remaining and I played five or six. That time, the team had lost two or three fixtures. He held a team meeting and spoke to the players for 15-20 minutes, trying to motivate them”

Kolkata failed to reach the semi-finals after losing seven out of 13 games. In 2012, the franchise claimed its maiden IPL title by beating Chennai Super Kings in the final. Two years later, they would go on to beat Kings XI Punjab to win their second IPL trophy under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON