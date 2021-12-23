‘It's like life in jail’: Shakib Al Hasan opens up on bio-bubble stress, says ‘might stop playing T20Is after World Cup'

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan in an interview to a Dhaka-based TV channel opened up about bio-bubble stress and even discussed retirement talks.

The veteran cricketer termed the experience of staying in bio-bubble as “life in a jail”, before adding how it impacted his relations with his family.

“It was like life in a jail. It is not like the players roam around a lot during a series. But when you will know it mentally that you can’t go out even if you want to, that’s where the problem lies. New Zealand didn’t even send their U-19 team to the World Cup, thinking about mental health. Coronavirus isn’t going away easily. We have to find out a new way to survive this. I don’t think bio-bubble and quarantine is the best way. When you can’t meet your three little kids regularly, it becomes an unhealthy situation. It affects their growing up,” said Shakib on bio-bubble stress to Dhaka-based TV channel NTV.

The all-rounder also spoke about considering retirement from one of the formats but is yet to pick which one will it be. He also mentioned that sticking with all the three formats is “almost close to impossible".

“I know which format to give importance or preference. The time has come for me to think about Test cricket. This is the fact: whether I will play Tests or not. And even if I do, how I will play the format. I also need to consider if I need to participate in ODIs where no points are at stake. I don’t have any other option.”

“I am not saying I will retire from Tests. It might even happen that I stop playing T20Is after the 2022 T20 World Cup. I can play Tests and ODIs. But playing three formats is almost close to impossible. Playing two Tests in 40-42 days is not fruitful. It encourages one to play selectively. I will definitely plan well with BCB, and then go forward. It will be the smart thing to do. If it happens in January, I will know what I am doing for the rest of the year,” said Shakib.

The 34-year-old has represented Bangladesh in 59 Tests, 215 ODIs, and 94 T20Is in which he has scalped a total of 699 wickets and has accumulated 12,523 runs.

