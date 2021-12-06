Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Shakib Al Hasan to miss New Zealand tour, BCB approves his leave
Shakib Al Hasan to miss New Zealand tour, BCB approves his leave

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan confirmed that Shakib Al Hasan's request for leave from the New Zealand tour has been approved by the board.
Published on Dec 06, 2021 10:42 PM IST
ANI | , Dhaka [bangladesh]

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be a part of the New Zealand tour for which the team will be leaving later this week.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan confirmed that Shakib's request for leave has been approved by the board.

"We have accepted his request. We have been saying for a long time that we have no objection if a player wants to take a break or rest, but it has to be informed officially. The thing is, we want to be informed about such a decision in advance as it is difficult for us if it is informed suddenly. From January, if anyone wants a break, he has to inform us in advance so that we can prepare alternatives," said BCB president Nazmul Hassan, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier, Shakib also missed the white-ball tour of New Zealand in March due to paternity leave before missing the two Tests against Sri Lanka in April to play in the IPL.

"This [the confusion] is not embarrassing, to be honest. We simply didn't know about it, officially. The thing is, these things have always happened unofficially. Now, to avoid confusion, we are emphasising that these matters should be official," said Nazmul Hassan.

Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand includes two Tests, part of the World Test Championship, beginning on New Year's Day. The team will leave on December 9 to complete quarantine and then play practice matches. 

