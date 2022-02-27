'Shame on you, deactivate your handle': Furious fans lash out at BCCI for no coverage of India Women's WC warm-up game

India took part in their first warm-up match ahead of the Women's World Cup against South Africa on Sunday. The side defeated South Africa by 2 runs; however, the fans had to rely on independent sources across social media platforms for regular updates as the official Twitter account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn't put a single update throughout the game.

Furthermore, Yastika Bhatia, who had taken part in the warm-up game, had to confirm the scorecard on her official Twitter handle after a few channels reported that India had actually lost the game.

“This is the official scoresheet for those enquiring,” the batter wrote as she shared the brief scores posted by a channel dedicated to women's cricket.

This is the official scoresheet for those enquiring https://t.co/DsOoN3H2gu — Yastika Bhatia (@YastikaBhatia) February 27, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century (103) while Yastika Bhatia also scored a half-century as India scored 244/9 after batting first in the game. The side then restricted South Africa to 242/7.

The fans slammed the BCCI for the lack of coverage of the warm-up game, as well as the ICC for the confusion on the scorecard.

Here's how fans reacted:

I don't even know what to say. An international player had to come and confirm the score card of an @ICC event.



You keep sleeping @BCCIWomen sharam to ata nahi hoga nahi? pic.twitter.com/43ce7HmXbx — Poulami (@Crictopher17) February 27, 2022

Repeat after me,@BCCIWomen shame on you. 😤 — Mukesh Srivastwa (@marvelousmukesh) February 27, 2022

.@BCCIWomen handle to Indian Cricket fans today pic.twitter.com/NAgppP5pq7 — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) February 27, 2022

BCCI women should deactivate their handle. Absolute bizzare https://t.co/abnnMcOhz1 — Anju #TeamIndia (@Deep_Point_) February 27, 2022

Well played Yastika! And thank you for confirming. Can't believe that you have to do these stuff.



Shame on @ICC @BCCIWomen for creating such mess! When our pains will end???🙃 https://t.co/JjbspYdDII — Ritwika Dhar (@RituD307) February 27, 2022

All 5 Handles are doing a Coverage of Warm Up Games no

Meanwhile BCCI Women's not even a single post 🤦??? pic.twitter.com/KCjqBP5iK4 — Anmol Kakkar (@Anmolkakkar27) February 27, 2022

Earlier, the scorecard from the game had stated that South Africa defeated India by four wickets, however, half an hour later, a scoresheet went viral on social media suggesting that India won the match by two runs. At one stage, the scorecard also suggested that India won the match by one run.

Sometime later, the ICC website also updated the scorecard, and eventually, it showed how India actually won the match by two runs. South Africa needed eight runs to win in the final over, but they managed to score just five, and in the end, India won the contest by 2 runs.

India will begin their World Cup campaign on March 6 (Sunday) against Pakistan. The match is scheduled to be played at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.