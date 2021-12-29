Shami created running tracks on his agricultural land to work on fitness: Former India coach shares motivational story

Mohammed Shami's story of resurrection is a fascinating one. From battling personal demons to becoming India’s go-to bowler, Shami 2.0 is an example for everyone struggling to make it to the top. Roughly five years ago, Shami was covered with fitness issues, and his personal life had taken a hit. In 2018, he wasn’t even in the reckoning. A turbulent year saw him lose out on a central contract, and the road ahead seemed dodgy.

And yet here Shami is, learner, fitter and an integral part of the Indian team. A remarkable turnaround has put Shami on the fast track to success as on Tuesday, he became the fifth Indian pacer to take 200 Test wickets. However, the road to redemption wasn't an easy one for Shami, with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar sharing a motivational story about the 31-year-old India pacer.

"There was a time in 2016 or 2017 when his fitness levels had dropped. He was also going through some tough times in his persona life. But he went back and took it seriously not getting selected on fitness grounds. I remember him telling me that when he went back during that phase - he is someone who has got some agricultural lands in UP – he made a running track on one of those fields and he used to work a lot on his distance running or his speed and agility run as well. And that's how he got his bowling fitness back," Bangar said on the Byjus's Cricket Live Show.

Dwelling on the nitty-gritties of Shami’s bowling, Bangar explained how it is evident when Shami is on song and when he's not.

"It you look at Shami… just looking at his running… if he is not at his best then you will find that he is stuttering in his run-up when you look at him pacing through the run-up, placing and running nicely and fluently, you will realise that he has the balance," pointed out Bangar.