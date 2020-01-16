e-paper
Shoaib Akhtar hints at possible barter deal between Bangladesh and Pakistan for Asia Cup hosting rights

Shoaib Akhtar hints at possible barter deal between Bangladesh and Pakistan for Asia Cup hosting rights

“There are speculations and reports that Bangladesh has been successful in getting what they want and also bartered the hosting rights for the Asia Cup in return to touring Pakistan,” said Shoaib Akthar

cricket Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar(Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said he has heard about the speculations of a possible barter deal between the Bangladesh and Pakistan cricket boards after the former agreed to tour Pakistan in February. Akhtar said there are reports that Bangladesh might have agreed to tour Pakistan in return of getting hosting rights of Asia Cup this year, which was supposed to be held in Pakistan.

“There are speculations and reports that Bangladesh has been successful in getting what they want and also bartered the hosting rights for the Asia Cup in return to touring Pakistan,” said Akthar in a video on his YouTube channel.

It is to be mentioned that BCCI had expressed their reservations in playing the Asia Cup if it is hosted in Pakistan, which has added fuel to ‘Asia Cup shifted out from Pakistan’ reports.

Bangladesh will play three T20Is in Lahore from 24-27 January before returning to Pakistan for the first Test from 7-11 February in Rawalpindi. They will visit again to play an ODI in Karachi on 3 April and the second Test from 5-9 April.

 

Both Tests are part of ICC World Test Championship, competed in by the world’s top nine teams.

“We must give credit to PCB, Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan for their sheer hard work that international cricket has returned to Pakistan. I would also say people not speak against Bangladesh as they are doing this because of unseen pressures that cannot be publicly spoken,” Akhtar said.

“I also heard that Bangladesh had requested to play in Dubai instead of Pakistan, keeping the political tension between Iran and USA in mind but I found it a bit unreasonable because Pakistan far away from that tension,” Akhrar added

“Pakistan is the safest country statistically in the world, Sri Lanka, who was attacked came to Pakistan and they portrayed that there is no danger. Split series makes a little sense but the message to the world might have a negative message,” he added.

