'Shardul is destroying everyone': Former India opener predicts Hardik Pandya's Test comeback, states one condition

Hardik Pandya's Test career seems to be in a precarious situation, especially after the emergence of Shardul Thakur. The flamboyant Baroda all-rounder hasn't been able to roll his arms on a consistent basis since his lower back injury. The 28-year-old Hardik is not a part of India's upcoming ODI series against South Africa and cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra believes that persistent injury woes will make it "tough" for him to return to the Test fold.

To make life difficult for Pandya, Shardul picked up a seven-wicket haul against South Africa at Johannesburg. Shardul's 7 for 61 was the best bowling figure by an Indian bowler against South Africa in Tests, breaking R Ashwin's previous record of 7 for 66.

"Never say never. Honestly speaking, Hardik has himself said that he doesn't want to play, considering the state of his back. To be very honest, if Hardik's back issue continues to ail him and he doesn't bowl, then it is very very tough."

In 11 Tests so far, Hardik has got over 500 runs with the bat along with 17 wickets including a five-wicket haul. "But if he recovers fully, he becomes bowling fit and can bowl the long spells, then Hardik is Hardik," Chopra further said while underlining the potential of a fully-fit Hardik.

The former India opener also pointed out what role can Hardik don in the team, saying that the Ex-Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer can be handy as a batting all-rounder. But Chopra didn't write Shardul off, who has been in terrific form lately with the bat and ball.

"If you need a fourth fast bowler plus a proper batter, then Hardik Pandya will bring slightly more balance in this team, that is what I believe because the fourth fast bowler you play as one of the five, then his role as a batter is slightly more as compared to him being a bowler.

"So in my opinion, if Hardik remains fit, bowls well and the ability he has with the bat, he will be slightly ahead of Shardul. But till he is not fit, Shardul is destroying everyone," he said.

Hardik is also reportedly going to lead the Ahmedabad-based franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier, there were reports of former Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer taking up the leadership role.

Hardik's last appearance in India colours was in the recent T20 World Cup, where he managed to bowl four overs in the tournament along with scoring 69 runs.