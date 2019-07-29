‘Sher abi zinda hai,’ Shahid Afridi reminds fans of his prowess with blistering 81-run innings in Global T20 Canada

cricket

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:22 IST

Shahid Afridi made a lot of headlines after the launch of his autobiography. However, when it was time to let his bat do the talking, Afridi showed why he was regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket. The 37-year-old former Pakistan captain turned back the clock as he smashed 81 runs off just 40 balls to propel his side Brampton Wolves to a mammoth total of 207 runs in a Global T20 Canada match at CAA Centre in Brampton.

Afridi’s blistering knock included 10 fours and five sixes as Brampton Wolves emerged victorious over Edmonton Royals by 27 runs. Afridi was also captaining the side and then led the way in hitting the Edmonton bowlers all over the park. He was adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’ after he conceded just 14 runs in four overs while picking up the wicket of former Pakistan teammate Mohammad Hafeez.

The official Twitter handle of Global T20 Canada posted a video of Afridi’s innings and the all-rounder made sure that the world recognizes that he is not yet finished. Afridi replied to GT20’s post by saying that ‘Sher abi zinda hai’.

Sher abi zinda hai🇵🇰😀 https://t.co/9OfveimgSa — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2019

Here is a video of Afridi’s blistering knock against Edmonton:-

Watch @SAfridiOfficial hitting the ball out of the stadium with so much ease. Exciting atmosphere in the stadium..BOOM! #GT2019 #BWvsER pic.twitter.com/zxYersLyAz — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) July 29, 2019

Chasing the mammoth target, Royals could not get their innings started as Wahab Riaz quickly dismissed both the openers.

Chasing 208, the Royals were reduced to 46/2 in the fifth over, thanks to Wahab Riaz dismissing the openers. They were soon reduced to 94/5 before Jimmy Neesham and Shadab Khan took them to a respectable total.

Scores: Brampton Wolves 207/5 (Shahid Afridi 81*, Lendl Simmons 59, Shadab Khan 3/34) defeat Edmonton Royals 180/9 (Jimmy Neesham 33, Richie Berrington 28, Zahoor Khan 3-21) by 27 runs.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 15:22 IST