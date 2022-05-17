Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa at same end but none get run out thanks to Lalit Yadav's lapse

It is safe to state that Lalit Yadav hasn't been able to utilise the opportunities Delhi Capitals have given him in IPL 2022. The all-rounder, despite playing 12 out of DC's 13 matches this year and getting relatively higher positions to bat - sometimes even higher than captain Rishabh Pant - has managed to score just 161 runs. Barring the unbeaten 48 against Mumbai Indians in the early half of the tournament, Lalit hasn't really managed to leave any sort of impact with the bat. With the ball also he has picked up only 4 wickets. On Monday, Lalit squandered another opportunity with the bat but it was his fielding lapses that got social media talking.

In the 5th over the Punjab Kings chase, Dhawan charged for a single after a defensive push off Lalit Yadav but his partner Bhanuka Rajapaksa did not move an inch and as a result, both batters ended up being at the same end. But as astonishing as it may sound, DC were not able to run either of the batters out.

In a bid to gather the ball quickly and release it, Lalit did not even realise that batters were at the same end and he had a lot of time to get up, gather himself and land a good throw. Instead, the all-rounder hurled a wide throw towards the square leg allowing Rajapaksa to complete the single.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Lalit Yadav missing run out despite Dhawan, and Rajapaksa being at the same end

Lalit Yadav hasn’t had a good match so far, easy run out missed #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/9jbwQTUC6c — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) May 16, 2022

Hard luck for Lalit Yadav today, first an embarassing catch out when he was all set on the pitch, and then the missed run out opportunity.#DelhiCapitals #IPL2022 — Kandal (@BharwaPaneer) May 16, 2022

A gritty half-century by Mitchell Marsh and Shardul Thakur's four wickets kept Delhi Capitals in the hunt for an IPL play-off spot with a 17-run win over Punjab Kings.

Marsh's 63 off 48 balls guided Delhi to 159-7 against a disciplined Punjab attack led by England's Liam Livingstone who returned figures of 3-27 with his off and leg-spin in Mumbai.

Delhi defended the total with fast bowler Thakur returning figures of 4-36 from his four overs to restrict the opposition to 142-9.

