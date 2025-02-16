Shikhar Dhawan reveals he is 'blocked' from contacting son Zoravar, last saw him 2 years ago: 'I'll cry with him if...'

Shikhar Dhawan has opened up about the pain of being separated from his son, revealing that he has not seen 11-year-old Zoravar for two years and has been unable to speak with him for the past year. The former India opener said he has been blocked from any communication with his son, forcing him to find solace in ‘spiritual’ connections. Shikhar Dhawan with his son Zoravar

Speaking on the ANI podcast, Dhawan, 39, shared how he copes with the heartbreaking separation. "It has been two years since I've seen my son, one year since I last spoke to him because I'm blocked from everywhere. It has been difficult, but you learn to live with it. I miss him and speak to him spiritually," he said.

The left-handed batter, who retired from international and domestic cricket in August 2024, described how he uses affirmations and meditation to feel close to Zoraver.

“I feel through affirmations that I'm conversing with him every day, hugging him. I put my energy into it spiritually. It is the only way I can bring back my son. My sadness won't help. I manifest,” Dhawan expressed.

Dhawan's marriage to Aesha Mukherji ended in divorce in October 2023, with the cricketer losing custody of Zoraver. Despite being granted the right to connect via video calls, his ability to do so has been obstructed. Yet, he remains undeterred in his attempts to reach out.

"I already feel that I'm with him, speaking to him, playing with him. When I sit for my meditation, I visualize those things," he added. "My son is 11 years old now, but I have seen him for only two and-a-half years of his life."

'I would first hug him'

When asked what cricketing memories he would share with his son if given the chance, Dhawan's response was deeply emotional. "I would first hug him. I'll first spend time with him. Listen to what he has to say. Showing him any innings of mine is a thought that hasn't even occurred to me. I'll listen to him, know about him. Maybe if he tears up, I'll cry with him. I'll enjoy my time with him."

For Dhawan, cricketing milestones pale in comparison to his son’s well-being. “I want him to be happy and healthy. I still message him every three or four days even though I'm blocked. I don't expect him to read them. I don't mind if he doesn't read them, it is my job to reach out. I will keep doing it.”