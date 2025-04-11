Menu Explore
Shikhar Dhawan's quiet legacy: How Ayush Badoni, Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi rose from South Delhi Superstarz to IPL stardom

ANI |
Apr 11, 2025 10:39 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan may have taken a step back from international cricket, but his influence on the game continues in unexpected ways. This IPL season, as emerging names like Priyansh Arya, Digvesh Rathi, and Ayush Badoni make their presence felt, a quiet connection links them back to Delhi's vibrant cricket scene and to Shikhar Dhawan himself.

All three are part of the South Delhi Superstarz, a team in the Delhi Premier League owned by Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan owns the franchise through his Da-One sports venture alongside Ayush Lalwani, Owner of the Lalwani Group & Ishwin Singh Hora, Owner of the Reach Group. The South Delhi Superstarz have consistently featured hungry, fearless players many of whom have now started to break through in domestic and franchise cricket.

"I'm genuinely proud of Ayush, Priyansh, and Digvesh. To see them grow, take on challenges, and now perform on such big stages, it's something special. As someone who's seen their journey up close, it fills me with happiness. Their success is a reflection of their dedication and hunger, and I'm just cheering them on like everyone else," Shikhar Dhawan told ANI.

Ayush Badoni, now a known name in the IPL circuit, Priyansh Arya , a batter making waves with his attacking flair, and Digvesh Rathi , a promising spinner with a sharp cricketing brain all benefitted from the competitive, high-intensity environment the DPL and teams like the Superstarz offer.

In an age where young talent often needs just the right launchpad to take off, setups like these are becoming crucial to India's cricketing ecosystem. It's yet another example of how former players like Shikhar are shaping the game in meaningful ways, just not always from the middle of the pitch.

With more DPL seasons ahead and talent continuing to rise through its ranks, the quiet legacy of South Delhi Superstarz and its most well-known backer, Shikhar Dhawan, seems just to be getting started.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

