Shikhar Dhawan stamps his authority in Nepal Premier League with a half-century but Karnali Yaks suffer defeat

Shikhar Dhawan was in explosive form in the Nepal Premier League, blasting an unbeaten 72 off just 51 balls for Karnali Yaks. His remarkable innings stunned the crowd as he took apart the opposition’s bowlers with an array of powerful shots and stylish boundaries. His innings was a perfect blend of his signature style—elegant stroke play paired with aggressive hitting. Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 72 off just 51 balls for Karnali Yaks(HT)

The knock included 4 stylish fours and 5 towering sixes, each shot showcasing his timing and class. Whether it was driving through the covers or clearing the boundary with ease, Dhawan made the opposition bowlers work hard, while maintaining his flair and confidence at the crease.

What stood out most was Dhawan’s composure and adaptability. He anchored the innings, ticking off singles before unleashing big shots when the team needed them. His ability to mix power with placement reminded everyone of the aggressive yet graceful opener who has been a mainstay in Indian cricket.

Though Karnali Yaks ended up with 149/5, it wasn’t enough to secure a win, but Dhawan’s performance was a clear highlight. His knock was a reminder of the experience, skill, and temperament that have made him a fan favorite for years.

Shikhar Dhawan announced his international retirement earlier this year

Shikhar Dhawan’s cricketing journey has been nothing short of spectacular, and even after his retirement from international cricket, he continues to keep fans entertained and engaged. Known for his infectious smile, aggressive batting, and elegant stroke play, Dhawan has transitioned seamlessly into playing in various international leagues around the world, ensuring his legacy as one of the most beloved cricketers remains intact.

Dhawan’s decision to retire from international cricket may have marked the end of an era, but it opened new avenues for him in T20 leagues across the globe. His style of play, characterized by a blend of calculated aggression and graceful stroke-making, makes him an ideal fit for these fast-paced formats. He has participated in numerous leagues since stepping away from the international scene including the Legend's League Cricket & now the NPL. His influence extends far beyond international borders, and his first appearance in the Nepal Premier League is just another chapter in his ever-evolving cricketing saga.