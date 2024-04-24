Chennai [India], : Chennai Super Kings batting all-rounder Shivam Dube completed his 1,000 runs with the franchise in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday, continuing his turn of fortunes with the five-time champions that has placed him quite ahead in the race for an ICC T20 World Cup 2024 spot. Shivam Dube completes 1,000 runs for Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Dube recorded this milestone during his side's game against Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk Stadium.

Continuing his fine run of form this season, Dube bludgeoned LSG bowlers on his way to a 27-ball 66, which consisted of three fours and seven maximums. His runs came at a strike rate of 244.44.

In 35 matches and 33 innings with CSK after joining the Yellow franchise in 2022, Dube has made 1,018 runs at an average of 37.70 and a strike rate of 161.08. He has scored eight half-

These numbers are way better than his statistics for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals .

Out of all the 14 batters who have accumulated 1,000 runs for the franchise across the IPL and now-defunct Champions League T20, only Dube is striking at a strike rate of over 140, with his closest rivals being MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina . Also, his batting average is bettered only by Michael Hussey , skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dhoni .

In the ongoing season, Shivam Dube is the sixth-highest run-getter. He has scored 311 runs in eight matches at an average of 51.83 and a strike rate of 169.94, with three half-centuries. His best score is 66*.

Coming to the match, LSG opted to bowl first. After a slow start, it was a century from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and an explosive half-century from in-form Shivam Dube that powered CSK to 210/4 in their 20 overs.

Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur got a wicket each for LSG.

In the run-chase, LSG struggled to catch the right tempo in the first half and was 88/3 in 11 overs. But it was Stoinis, who was sent up the order, kept his side in the hunt with his ferocious striking. Cameos from Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda relieved some pressure from the Aussie star's shoulders as he blasted 17 runs within three balls of the final over to seal a six-wicket win. Stoinis was unbeaten on 124 in 63 balls, with 13 fours and six sixes.

Stoinis took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

LSG is in the fourth spot with five wins and three losses, giving them 10 points. CSK has dropped to fifth spot, with four wins, four losses and a total of eight points.

