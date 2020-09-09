Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Misbah-ul-Haq: ‘I’d have said it’s my fault, I will set it right’

cricket

Shoaib Akhtar has always been vocal about his views regarding the state of affairs in Pakistan cricket. He has spoken out against Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq in the past and now Akhtar has again directed his aim at the former Pakistan captain. Akhtar lashed out at him for stating that he inherited a T20 side which was in decline.

Misbah has been under pressure due to Pakistan’s poor results under his reign. In the last 12 months, Pakistan have won two Tests and lost three, won two out of three ODIs (one match was rain abandoned), and won three T20Is out of 12 with three washouts. They lost the recent Test series in England 0-1 and drew the T20 series 1-1.

Akhtar did not mince any words and said that Misbah shouldn’t make any excuses and should take onus regarding the results.

“Honest and strong people don’t complain but take decisions. If I had been in his place, I would have said that it is my fault, I will set it right. That is the straight point. He should have said that what had happened earlier or not happened is left behind, and now that I am at the job, I will improve things,” Akhtar told Geo TV.

“Playing around here and there is probably Misbah but this is not me. I am not like that. Whatever has happened, now that you are there, you need to say with confidence that you are there now, you will see how to set things right,” he added.

When Misbah was appointed the head coach and chief selector last year, Pakistan was the number one T20 side in the world but now they have slipped to the fourth position. Meanwhile, in the longest format of the game, Pakistan are now languishing in the seventh position.

