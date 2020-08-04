Shoaib Akhtar feels Pakistan great Younis Khan ‘wrongly’ made batting coach of team, says Yousuf should have been given the role

cricket

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 14:33 IST

When a player has scored the most number of runs and hundreds for a national team in Test cricket, there is hardly any doubts about his credentials. So, when Younis Khan was appointed batting coach of the Pakistan team, it was a decision that was welcomed by most.

But former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar is someone who has a mind of his own and often agrees to disagree with the general opinion. The former quick has done it again by suggesting that Younis Khan should have been training youngsters in the national academy and the team’s batting coach’s position should have gone to another batting great Mohammad Yousuf.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020 in UAE: All about bowling and handling spin well, says Dean Jones | Exclusive

“Younis Khan has wrongly been made batting coach, he should be training players in the National Academy with Mohammad Yousuf as the Pakistan batting coach,” Akhtar said while speaking on a Pakistani news channel according to a report on cricketpakistan.

While speaking on the issue of how PCB is not managed well, Akhtar went on to convey his own interest in joining the board in his inimitable style.

“PCB is mismanaged. The more you keep good people away, the further cricket will go downhill. If I got a chance to work in PCB, I’d bring in foreign investment. I would work for free and ensure that no one calls me up and tells me to select their kid,” he said.

Younis Khan is currently in England with the Pakistan team which will take on England in three-match Test series starting Wednesday at Manchester.