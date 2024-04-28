New Delhi [India], : Former cricketer Ramiz Raja feels Pakistan should open with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after Saim Ayub failed to impress in the opening slot during the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand. "Should open with Babar, Rizwan": Ramiz Raja picks Pakistan's opening pair for T20 WC

In four matches against the Kiwis, Ayub scored 52 runs at an average of 14.25 with 32 as his highest score in the series.

Before Ayub, Babar and Rizwan were the designated openers for the Men in Green and they were one of the most prolific openers in the white ball set-up as well.

The duo was disbanded when Mohammad Hafeez took over as the Team Director of the men's cricket after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup last year.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Ramiz gave his take on the struggling Pakistan opening unit and stated that Rizwan and Babar should open as they are a tried and tested combination.

"Our opening pair is unsettled, he plays with his technique in the first two matches, then if he flops he tries to change his technique in the third match which makes things even tougher for him. He will get more confidence with more success he achieves. Babar was like that in the initial years, he had the talent but he lacked confidence and experience," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

"Pakistan should open with Babar and Rizwan. I feel that it is their best chance. My suggestion is that the Pakistan team should use the talent that they currently have in the best possible way. Put the combination that gives you partnership, and takes the match to an end. Babar and Rizwan opening is a safe option it is a tried and tested combination. As of now, Pakistan lose a couple of wickets in the opening two three overs which doesn't allow momentum to build," he added.

Before Hafeez's reign brought an end to Babar and Rizwan's time as openers, the stalwart Pakistan batters were one of the most prolific opening pair that the T20I format ever witnessed.

The record-breaking duo forged a 105-run stand which was their third-century partnership in the last edition of the Men's T20I World Cup in 2022. They set a new record, for registering the most hundred stands as an opening duo in the history of the tournament.

After Pakistan managed to end the five-match T20I series on 2-2, the Men in Green will continue to gear up and fine-tune their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

Pakistan will tour Ireland and will square off in a three-match T20I series which will kick off on May 10.

After the conclusion of their Ireland tour on May 14, Pakistan will tour England for a four-match T20I series which will kick off on May 22.

