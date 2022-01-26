'Play domestic, then IPL, then we can think': Gambhir chalks out plan for India for WI series, drops big-name players

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has chalked out an entire plan for Team India on how to pick their squad for the impending three-match ODI series against West Indies which will begin from February 6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India incurred a forgettable 3-0 whitewash in South Africa with the team lacking intensity in the bowling department while their middle-order looked weak once again with stand-in captain KL Rahul opening for the team in that three-match series.

Speaking to Star Sports after the end of the third ODI, Gambhir opined that India will once again look a much better side when Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja will return to the squad, both of whom had missed the series due to their respective injuries.

Gambhir said that with Rohit and Jadeja returning, Rahul will return to the middle order and the team will look much better then.

“Obviously Jadeja and Rohit will return. KL Rahul will be back in the middle order. Then India will look a much better team. Now, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will form the top 5 of the batting line-up. Jadeja will take the No.6 spot. There will be much more depth to the Indian team if you see Shardul at No.7,” he said.

Gambhir stressed that India should rest Jasprit Bumrah for the home series due to workload management and said that fringe players like Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj should be given a chance. He further added that Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar can be rotated as bowling all-rounders.

“I would want to persist with Prasidh Krishna for sure, irrespective of the conditions. Even Siraj... use these players. If Bumrah is rested for the next series which he should be, then Siraj and Krishna should be used in the West Indies series. And even if they concede a lot of runs, it won't matter because they need experience. Deepak Chahar should also play. He can be rotated with Thakur,” he said.

With India recording one of their worst spin numbers in a bilateral series, many have raised their opinion on the return of Kuldeep Yadav. However, Gambhir feels that India should not rush with that decision given that Kuldeep hasn't had much game time in the last few months. He rather picked Jayant Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jadeja as the three spin options, hinting at dropping R Ashwin, who made an ODI comeback in the South Africa series after 2017.

“Not so fast. Because Kuldeep hasn't been playing cricket that much. He should play domestic cricket, then IPL, then we can think about it. Jadeja and Axar are the options. I would also like to persist with Jayant Yadav. He didn't perform poorly. He created two opportunities, although both the opportunities were let gone. So Jadeja, Jayant and Chahal can be the three spinners. Axar can be the extra spinner,” he said.

Some of the other players who weren't mentioned by Gambhir for the West Indies series are Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the middle-order duo of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav.