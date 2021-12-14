'Should we cancel the South Africa tour?': Ex-IND opener points out 'multi-fold' problems after Rohit's injury

In a bombshell development, Rohit Sharma on Monday was ruled out of the entire three-Test series against South Africa after his old left-hamstring injury resurfaced during the team’s net session. The star India opener, who was recently assigned the ODI leadership and Test vice-captaincy, made way for Priyank Panchal in the Test setup.

The 34-year-old Rohit also sustained a hit on his hands at the Mumbai nets while taking throwdowns from Raghavendra aka Raghu. The seasoned opener has added to India's growing list of injury concerns, with Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shubman Gill already out of the South Africa tour.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has also expressed his worries ahead of the Proteas challenge, pointing out how Rohit had "started loving Test cricket". The Mumbaikar had notched up a brilliant ton in Chennai, after which he had a great time batting in England, scoring 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57.

"Ravindra Jadeja unavailable, Axar Patel unavailable, Rahul Chahar unavailable, you don't have Shubman Gill and now they are saying that Rohit Sharma is also not there. I mean what is happening? Should we cancel the South Africa tour?" said the cricketer-turned-commentator on his YouTube channel.

"Rohit Sharma is going to be a huge miss. If his tour is in doubt, India's chances are looking in doubt because who was your best Test batter in 2021. Why did you do well in England - Rohit was there with Rahul. Rohit has started loving Test cricket and he is enjoying leaving or defending," he added.

Chopra also highlighted the weak link and said that India is currently short of openers. The team management has Mayank Agarwal ready to open with KL Rahul, who could potentially be the vice-captain.

"There are multi-fold problems. Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal had opened just now, KL Rahul was injured. I met KL Rahul recently and he said that he will be fine. You will see Mayank Agarwal opening along with him but who will be the third opener now?

"We were saying that it has become a story of four or five openers and here Mayank Agarwal has become the second opener and KL Rahul the first. And we have reached the stage when Mayank Agarwal made his debut, in a space of few weeks. The Indian team becomes significantly weak," Chopra further said.

