'Shout out to anyone in Melbourne': Dan Christian wants 'Covid free' players for BBL final; 'Free beer afterwards'

Sydney Sixers may have secured a dramatic final-ball victory over the Adelaide Strikers to book a place in the final of the Big Bash League, but the side is going through a torrid time off-the-field. In the Challenger game on Wednesday, Sixers were forced to play assistant coach Jay Lenton in the XI due to the unavailability of players due to Covid-19.

On Thursday, their all-rounder Dan Christian put out a cheeky tweet calling for players who can join Sixers for their final against Perth Scorchers. In his tweet, he also took a subtle dig at Cricket Australia.

Christian called out for cricketers who are not infected with Covid-19, fit to play and as a reward, he offered free beer. He also put a condition – No Test cricketers, which is seemingly a reference to Cricket Australia not allowing Steve Smith to join the Sixers ahead of the knock-out stage.

“Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night. My team is struggling to get 11 covid free, fit players on the park. Warm-up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium,” wrote Christian.

“Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup. DM if keen. *no test cricketers.”

Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night. My team is struggling to get 11 covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium.



Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup.



DM if keen



*no test cricketers — Dan Christian (@danchristian54) January 27, 2022

While three of Sixers players – Josh Philippe and Mickey & Jack Edwards are currently Covid-19 positive, their captain Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Steven O'Keefe, and Jordan Silk are all doubtful for the final clash due to injuries.

Steve Smith was not in the franchise's playing list in the tournament due to the batter's prior commitments for the national team but the cancellation of Australia's limited-overs series against New Zealand opened the window for the batter to take part in BBL. However, the CA barred Smith from appearing for Sixers due to a rule placed two weeks ago regarding replacement players for squads hit by Covid-related withdrawals.

"CA introduced a local replacement player pool (LRP) from which all franchises must pick any fill-in – had Smith been placed in that pool, he would have been available to any BBL franchise," a release by cricket.com.au read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON