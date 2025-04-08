Dubai [UAE], : Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is among the players named as contenders for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for the month of March 2025. Shreyas Iyer among ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees for March 2025

Iyer played a key role in India's middle-order during their triumphant ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

The right-handed batter compiled 172 runs in three ODIs of CT 2025, averaging 57.33 with a strike rate of 77.47, finishing the top-scorer for India during the tournament.

Iyer's contributions were vital to India's unbeaten run. His highest score of 79 came against New Zealand in their Group A encounter, while he also put together a gritty 45 against Australia in the semi-final, and a composed 48 in the summit clash against the Black Caps to help India to the title. In all, Iyer scored 243 runs in five matches during the Champions Trophy, with two half-centuries and average of 48.60 to his name, as per ICC.

His ability to anchor the innings and build partnerships was instrumental in guiding India in crunch moments throughout the campaign.

Another contender is the New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy, who enjoyed a spectacular March, particularly in the five-match T20I series at home against Pakistan.

Duffy was the leading wicket-taker in the Black Caps' 4-1 series win over Pakistan, claiming 13 wickets at an average of 8.38 and an economy rate of 6.17.

His performances included a fiery career-best 4/14 in the opening match in Christchurch and another four-wicket haul in the fourth encounter in Mount Maunganui, making him a tough ask for Pakistan batters throughout the series.

The 30-year-old's outstanding run of form also saw him rise to No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I bowling rankings.

Duffy also struck twice in the first ODI against Pakistan at the end of March, finishing off with 15 wickets from just six games during the course of the month.

Another Kiwi star, Rachin Ravindra, stood out with his all-round ability as New Zealand made their way into the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In three ODIs in March, he scored 151 runs at a splendid average of 50.33, at an impressive strike rate of 106.33, while also picking up three wickets at a respectable economy rate of 4.66.

His tournament-defining innings came in the semi-final against South Africa, where he scored a brilliant 108 - his second hundred of the tournament - stitching a vital 164-run partnership with Kane Williamson that helped the Black Caps amass the highest-ever total in the Champions Trophy.

With the ball, Ravindra maintained pressure through economical spells, grabbing a wicket each in all three ODIs. Rachin finished with the Golden Bat for most runs and 'Player of the Tournament' in the Champions Trophy for 263 runs in four matches.

